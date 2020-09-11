BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! After a week of very summer-like weather, this work week will end up with some fall-like weather. The weekend will be one of those “half & half” things.

After some morning clouds, we will bust out into sunshine this afternoon as high pressure builds into northeast in the wake of the cold front that came through late Thursday. But temperatures will be almost 20 degrees cooler today than they were yesterday.

It will be a clear, chilly night tonight. There could be some frost in parts of the Northeast Kingdom by Saturday morning. Cover up your plants or bring them inside!

The weekend will start with lots of sunshine on Saturday, and temperatures will rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s after that chilly start to the day.

There may be a bit of sunshine on Sunday morning, but then clouds will move in ahead of an approaching frontal system from the west. That front will bring rain showers by late afternoon & evening on Sunday, lasting through Sunday night into Monday morning for a bit. Then we’ll clear out again, but we’ll be heading towards another chilly night on Monday night/Tuesday morning.

Next week will feature a stretch of fine weather, with a slow warming trend into mid-week.

Take MAX Advantage of all that sunshine in the forecast. As for the rain on Sunday? Well, we do need it. So, all is good. -Gary

