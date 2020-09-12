A bit windy on Sunday, but nothing serious. Showers are expected, mainly during the afternoon.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was a beautiful day, though it started off chilly and even frosty in spots. There will be no frost early Sunday morning, but unfortunately it will be windy during the day, with gusts to 40 mph possible in the Champlain Valley, and 30 mph elsewhere. Damaging wind is not expected, however. A weakening cold front will bring scattered showers, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday will be a dry and cool day, with highs only in the low 60s. Frost is possible overnight, so keep that in mind if you have outdoor plants you want to save. High pressure will deliver lots of sun for Tuesday and Wednesday, with Wednesday being the warmest day of the week...in the mid 70s. A few showers are possible Thursday, then dry and seasonably cool weather can be expected Friday and Saturday.

