Advertisement

A bit windy on Sunday, but nothing serious. Showers are expected, mainly during the afternoon.

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was a beautiful day, though it started off chilly and even frosty in spots. There will be no frost early Sunday morning, but unfortunately it will be windy during the day, with gusts to 40 mph possible in the Champlain Valley, and 30 mph elsewhere. Damaging wind is not expected, however. A weakening cold front will bring scattered showers, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday will be a dry and cool day, with highs only in the low 60s. Frost is possible overnight, so keep that in mind if you have outdoor plants you want to save. High pressure will deliver lots of sun for Tuesday and Wednesday, with Wednesday being the warmest day of the week...in the mid 70s. A few showers are possible Thursday, then dry and seasonably cool weather can be expected Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

It was a chilly start, but we’ll have a beautiful afternoon today.

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
Some spots had patchy frost this morning. This afternoon will be beautiful, with mostly sunny skies. Sunday, however, will be windy, with some gusts to 40 mph in the Champlain Valley, and 30 mph elsewhere. Showers are expected, mainly during the afternoon. Most of next week will be quiet.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
Rain showers will arrive before the end of the weekend!

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
A couple of sunny, but cooler days. Some rain late Sunday.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday Evening Weathercast

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
Your Thursday evening outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
Another summer day today, but a taste of fall is on the way!

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:07 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
A few showers, possible thunderstorms today. Nice, cooler Fri. & Sat. Then rain on Sunday.

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
Say goodbye to this summery weather, a taste of fall is on the way!

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.