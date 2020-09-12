Advertisement

Depression to strengthen in Gulf; TS Paulette to intensify

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Nineteen was just 35 miles west-southwest of Miami.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Nineteen was just 35 miles west-southwest of Miami.(NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen into a tropical storm, while Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to intensify into a hurricane on Saturday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Nineteen was just 35 miles west-southwest of Miami. It could become a tropical storm in the Gulf later Saturday or early Sunday.

Tropical Storm Paulette is almost 650 miles southeast of Bermuda. It is expected to become a hurricane Saturday.

A third tropical storm — Rene — is not expected to strengthen and does not pose any threat to land.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pioneering British designer Terence Conran dies at age of 88

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Through his array of work, Conran promoted British design, culture and the arts around the world.

National

Iran executes man whose case drew international attention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The case of 27-year-old Navid Afkari has drawn the attention of a social media campaign that portrays him and his brothers as victims targeted over participating in protests against Iran's Shiite theocracy in 2018.

National Politics

Warring Afghans meet to find peace after decades of war

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Afghanistan’s warring sides have opened negotiations for the first time.

National

Crews battling California fires head to devastated areas

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Smoke from massive wildfires that painted skies throughout California orange is helping crews struggling to surround the deadliest blaze of the year.

Latest News

National

Dozens still missing in Oregon as weather helps fire fight

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oregon officials haven’t released an exact death count but at least eight fatalities have been reported.

National

China announces new restrictions on US diplomats’ activities

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
China-U.S. tensions over trade, technology and a multitude of other issues have increasingly spilled over into the areas of diplomacy and media.

National

‘There was no fighting this fire,’ California survivor says

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By ADAM BEAM and BRIAN MELLEY
The terrible toll of California’s wildfires became more evident as a mother confirmed her 16-year-old son was among those killed when an inferno tore through several hamlets in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada this week.

National

Historic wildfires devastate West Coast

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
With at least 24 dead, millions of acres scorched, and entire communities devastated, the West Coast is experiencing one of the worst years for wildfires ever recorded.

National Politics

Comforting families, warning foes: Biden, Trump mark 9/11

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
As the nation marks the 19th anniversary of the Sept 11 attacks in the midst of another unfolding tragedy, the men vying to lead the nation next year will pay their respects at the same memorial — without crossings paths.

National Politics

Trump, Biden remember 9/11 amid COVID concerns

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Politicians take a pause from campaigning to honor 9/11.