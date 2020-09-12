Emergency drill at Burlington International Airport

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

There will be a lot of emergency vehicles around the Burlington International Airport, but it is just a drill.

The Burlington International Airport will be conducting a full-scale emergency drill Saturday. This is required by Federal Aviation Administration every three years. This means there will be a simulation of a aircraft accident at the airport in Essex. More than 20 emergency vehicles and 50 volunteers are scheduled to take part in the disaster preparedness and response exercise.

The preparation took place as early as 6 this morning, and the drill will start at 9 am and go no later we are told than 1 pm. This won’t affect or delay any air travel, or customer activity within the terminal.

