It was a chilly start, but we’ll have a beautiful afternoon today.

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This morning was the coldest since early June, with many lows in the 30s, and even a few upper 20s. This afternoon will be beautiful, however, with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Tonight won’t be as chilly. Unfortunately Sunday will be windy, with some gusts to 40 mph possible in the Champlain Valley, and 30 mph elsewhere. A weakening cold front will bring scattered showers, mainly during the afternoon.

A quiet week is on the way. Monday will be dry and cooler. Patchy frost is possible Monday night in the Adirondacks and Northeast Kingdom. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. A few showers are possible Thursday, then we’ll have another quiet day Friday, with highs holding in the 60s.

