Man accused of DUI crashes into fountain

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

A Derby Line man is accused of crashing into a cast iron fountain late last night, after driving under the influence.

According to a press release, 27-year-old Matthew White crashed into the fountain located on Elm and Main Streets in Derby Line around 10:30 Saturday night.

Police say he left the scene of the crash and was found to be intoxicated at the time.

He was processed at the VSP Derby Barracks and will appear in Orleans Superior Court at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

