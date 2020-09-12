What to do Saturday, September 12th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Ride for a good cause! The 24th Annual CHAMP Benefit Trail Ride is here and hosted by the Champlain Adaptive Mounted Program.

This program helps adults and youth with physical. cognitive, emotional, and behavioral challenges. And today they’re hosting a fundraising ride in South Hero. Participants are asked to raise $125 or more to join the ride. This will include lunch and a T-shirt. There are 2 routes, a longer one at 16 miles, as well as a shorter option.

And Drag Queen story hour is happening this afternoon. From 11am-noon, EMOJI NIGHTMARE, and NIKKI CHAMPAGNE will be hosting the event. This is one of many events happening this week to celebrate Pride. This story share will be focused on individuality, activism, creativity, expression, and social responsibility.

This will all take place at the North Hero Public Library.

A Classic 80′S movie night. The Essex Experience Drive-in is featuring Dirty Dancing tonight starting at 8:15. It’s $25 per car, and tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the door. But it is encouraged to buy in advance in case they sell out.

