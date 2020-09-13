Hartford High School comes down with case of COVID19
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Hartford School District Superintendent Tom DeBalsi sent a letter to parents Saturday night about one student’s positive test result.
He says in-person classes will resume Monday after carefully cleaning facilities. DeBalsi says the student wasn’t in class for several days and will not be allowed back until a doctor clears them. He says the district is working with the Health Department to conduct contact tracing.
