Hartford High School comes down with case of COVID19

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Hartford School District Superintendent Tom DeBalsi sent a letter to parents Saturday night about one student’s positive test result.

He says in-person classes will resume Monday after carefully cleaning facilities. DeBalsi says the student wasn’t in class for several days and will not be allowed back until a doctor clears them. He says the district is working with the Health Department to conduct contact tracing.

