Advertisement

Hartford High School comes down with case of COVID19

Hartford High School comes down with a case of COVID19.
Hartford High School comes down with a case of COVID19.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Hartford School District Superintendent Tom DeBalsi sent a letter to parents Saturday night about one student’s positive test result.

He says in-person classes will resume Monday after carefully cleaning facilities. DeBalsi says the student wasn’t in class for several days and will not be allowed back until a doctor clears them. He says the district is working with the Health Department to conduct contact tracing.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Small farm stand robbed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say a man robbed a small farm stand in Grand Isle.

News

Pridestream 2020 brought the performances right to your living room

Updated: 1 hour ago
Grammy-award-winning Francois Clemmons of Mister Roger's Neighborhood hosted the local acts

News

A push to reinstate ranked choice voting in Burlington

Updated: 1 hour ago
Three councilors are pushing to put the question on the March 2021 ballot -- letting voters decide if they want to reinstate it ranked choice voting in city elections.

News

Burlington city council trying to decrease overdose rate

Updated: 1 hours ago
WCAX Sunday 6 p.m. News

Latest News

News

Search for stabbing suspects in St. Albans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times, and the two people responsible are on the loose.

News

Sewer line leak found on Flynn Avenue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Crews are cleaning up sewage found on Flynn Avenue in Burlington.

News

Pride Vermont puts on virtual event in place of parade

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
It’s a Pride week like never before, and that called for a unique and smaller celebration.

News

Looking Ahead, September 13th

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kayla Martin
Looking Ahead, September 13th

News

Head on crash in Northfield leaves two critically injured

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Saturday night head on crash in Northfield has left two critically injured.

News

What to do Sunday, September 13th

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kayla Martin
What to do Sunday, September 13th