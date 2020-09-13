Advertisement

Head on crash in Northfield leaves two critically injured

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Saturday night head on crash in Northfield has left two critically injured.

The Northfield Police Department tells us that it happened on Route 12A at about 7:15 pm.

A pickup truck going south went into the northbound lane and struck a car head-on. The truck rolled multiple times before slamming into a slate wall. There was one person in each car. One person transported to the hospital by ambulance, the other by DHART.

3 towns responded to the crash including Barre Town EMS, Northfield Fire and Ambulance, and Montpelier EMS.

Police are investigating.

