Head on crash in Northfield leaves two critically injured

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Saturday night head on crash in Northfield has left two critically injured.

The Northfield Police Department tells us that it happened on Route 12A at about 7:15 pm.

A pickup truck going south went into the northbound lane and struck a car head-on. The truck rolled multiple times before slamming into a slate wall. There was one person in each car. One person transported to the hospital by ambulance, the other by DHART.

3 towns responded to the crash including Barre Town EMS, Northfield Fire and Ambulance, and Montpelier EMS.

Police are investigating.

