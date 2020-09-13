Advertisement

Hundreds compete in Race Vermont’s first event since pandemic

By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday, Race Vermont held its first in-person event since the pandemic began.

More than 200 runners completed the Charlotte Bridge 5K, 10K, and half-marathon by late morning. Race Vermont Director Rayne Herzog says the biggest hurdle was keeping racers socially distant while also working within a limited time frame. So, all three races happened simultaneously, but runners' starts were staggered. That way, only a few racers were lined up next to each other at the same time. The runners say they felt safe during the event and are happy they got a chance to compete.

“It went better than I thought it would," said Avril Violet, a marathon runner. "No one wore masks during the race part, but we were probably at least 50 feet apart most of us.”

"The weather is amazing today. People followed the rules that we set in place. So everything has been perfect,” Herzog said Saturday.

The next race will be on Sept. 19 at the Basin Harbor Resort in Vergennes.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

