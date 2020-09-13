Advertisement

In the garden, September 13th

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Caterpillars have Fall-en in love with autumn. Sharon and Charlie will explain why in this week’s In the garden.

“Sharon: Charlie I’ve been seeing more and more of these caterpillar webs this fall.

Charlie: yes they’re all over the place usually you think of insects as kind of being on the decline come fall, come September or so, but there’s one insect that doesn’t. Sharron: It loves fall.

Charlie: it actually loves fall and you see it all over it’s the fall webworm. So the fall webworm creates these webs as you’re describing at the branch ends so that’s how you distinguish it from like a tent caterpillar. Tent caterpillar’s first of all are usually seen in the spring an interesting thing is they make their web at the branch crutches and that caterpillars go out from there to feed where as the fall webworm they just enclose, ingulf the whole branch so they feed on the leaves inside the safety of the web. Pretty smart Ha? So you’ll see them all over the place they’ll defoliate branches. They’re on all kinds of deciduous trees, cherry.

Sharron: I was going to say it looks like the light leaves are dying not just in the web but all around it. Charlie: yes so you’ll see them on Cherry and oak and ash trees and apple and plum trees and it’s not really much of a problem because they are eating the leaves that will be dropping in a few weeks anyway. Sharron: they’ll come back in the spring?

Charlie: yes the leaves will come back in the spring so you really don’t have to do much to control them but if you don’t like the look of them or if you have a young tree that has been defoliated a number of times you might have to do something about it. So what you can do is just take a broom stick or a pole whatever you got you stick it into the web and just jostle it around a little bit because there’s about 40 different predators and parasites of the fall webworm so if you open up the Web they get in and they take care of it for you.

Sharron really?

Charlie: yes and if you’re really desperate You can also spray it with BT which is the same thing we use on cabbage worms and that will kill the fall web worm caterpillars Sharon: OK but you could just leave it alone and look the other way?

Charlie: or looking the other way sometimes looks works really well!"

That’s all for this week’s segment on In the garden.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Features

In the Garden: Seeds for next season

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT
Planting the seeds for a beautiful garden next spring... literally! Sharon Meyer and garden expert Charlie Nardozzi are talking about how to make sure you get colorful blossoms next year during this week’s in the garden.

Weather Features

In the Garden: Straw flowers

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
If you're looking for some funky blossoms for your garden, or even just some new colorful decorations for your home, look no further.

Garden

In the Garden: Straw Flowers

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT
In the Garden: Straw Flowers

Weather Features

In the Garden: Harvest Time

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT
|
By WCAX News Team
If you’ve been looking for a reason to pick your veggies from your garden, it’s about that time in the season.

Latest News

News

In the Garden: Harvest Time

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT
In the garden, August 23rd

Weather Features

In the Garden: Cutting mid-summer flowers

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT
|
By WCAX News Team
It’s already mid-August and it feels like summer is being cut short. Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi are talking about cutting mid-summer flowers in this week’s “In the Garden.”

News

In the Garden: Cutting mid-summer flowers

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:01 AM EDT
It’s already mid-August and it feels like summer is being cut short. Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi are talking about cutting mid-summer flowers in this week’s “In the Garden.”

Weather Features

In the Garden

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT
|
By WCAX News Team
Sunday Morning's In the garden

Weather Features

In the Garden: Clematis

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
In the Garden

Weather Features

In the Garden

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT
WCAX Sunday 8 a.m News, Part 1