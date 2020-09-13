Looking Ahead, September 13th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Looking ahead to this Monday Dartmouth starts their classes. Their original start date was delayed, and now students will have to take an online health survey everyday before they enter an on-campus class.

As of Friday 2 students have confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Fifty-nine students and two staff/faculty members have been quarantined, and four students, and one staff/faculty member is in isolation. This is out of 3,103 tests.

Also coming up this Monday, Burlington property taxpayers have to start paying again.

In late July there was a deferment option for Burlington property tax payers to help them financially get back on their feet from the hardships caused by the pandemic. But that time is coming to a close. This Monday is the deadline to have your yearly property taxes payed by.

Katherine Schad, the city’s chief administrative officer, said in July that

“If you are someone who has their property taxes directly debited from the city debit program, we initiate that and there’s nothing that you need to do,”

she said. “Also, if you pay your property taxes through an escrow service, we have let all of them know about the timing change and they are handling that so again, that should not pose any problems.”

Looking ahead to this Tuesday the Chittenden Solid Waste Drop-off (CSWD) center in Richmond is reopening. This time with new hours, fees, and operational changes.

New hours will be Tuesdays from 8am-3:30pm, and Saturdays from 8am-3:30pm.

Restrictions include: No tractor trailers, large bulky waste such as mattresses, recliners, sofas, etc.

And as the summer’s coming to a close they aren’t allowing drop off of air conditioners, dehumidifiers, or other major appliances. And vehicles will be metered on the site to promote safe distancing for customers and staff.

Information on fees specific to household trash, blue bin recycling, food scraps, and special recycling can all be found through this link.

Bringing us closer to the end of this week we are looking ahead to this Friday.

UVM is set to re-access their weekly COVID testing procedures.

Originally the University set a protocol to test students on a weekly-basis for their first month on campus. Now that month is coming to a close. The school will now have to reassess if testing weekly is something they want to continue doing, or make changes to their current routine.

