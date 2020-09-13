Advertisement

Missing man’s family speaks out as investigation continues

By Erin Brown
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BARRE Vt. (WCAX) - The family of a Barre man who has been missing for six months speaks out.

Ralph Jean-Marie was last seen on April 13 and was reported missing on April 15. Barre Police are calling Jean-Marie’s disappearance suspicious.

Barbara Marseille, Ralph Jean-Marie’s sister, believes he was murdered by multiple people.

“They probably buried him somewhere. And they’re not saying anything,” she said.

Barre Police also believe Jean-Marie was killed.

“I believe one or more people are responsible for harming Ralph Jean-Marie,” said Chief Tim Bombardier.

It was initially reported that Jean-Marie was staying at the Hollow Inn on South Main Street the night he disappeared. Now, Chief Bombardier says new information could place Jean-Marie at a different location.

“People have said he’s missing from this hotel room but I don’t know that that’s factually correct,” Chief Bombardier said.

Bombardier wouldn’t go into details because he didn’t want to compromise the integrity of the investigation.

Bombardier says another hindrance in the investigation is the 68-hour time frame from when jean-Marie disappeared to when he was reported missing. He says most missing persons are reporting with 24 hours. “Sixty-eight hours is lot of time to take care of getting rid of things, etc. Cleaning things up,” he said.

Bombardier says police are utilizing as many resources as possible.

“We’ve collected physical evidence. We’ve executed search warrants. We’ve had the crime scene search team involved. We’ve searched areas where people have indicated they thought Ralph Jean-Marie’s body was. We have dive teams, drones, canine teams, people on foot,” he said.

On Saturday, Jean-Marie’s family members participated in a rally demanding justice for him. They say they just want closure and would like to hold a funeral for him. They’re begging the people responsible for Jean-Marie’s disappearance to step forward. “What if it was your family? You know, someone that you loved. Have a heart. Say something,” said Marseille.

Police are now offering a $5,000 reward for information in this case.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

