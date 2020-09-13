Mountain biking for beginners peaking interest

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This summer, many Vermonters are making the best of travel restrictions by exploring the outdoors. As it turns out, mountain biking is peaking a lot of people’s interest.

The Catamount Outdoor Family Center has been busy with people driving there early in the morning and riding the trails until late at night. Andy Grab, a mountain biking instructor, says kids classes have been so packed the last few months, they’ve had to turn away some families. Now, in the last few weeks of summer, the center is only offering beginner classes for adults.

“I’m seeing people here continually. Every morning I pull in the parking lot at 7:30, there’s already twenty cars here, and in the evening there’s thirty to forty,” Grab said. "You can’t even find a bike nowadays because there was a big surge for people to get re-interested in not only road biking but trail riding.”

Instructors say compared to interest last year, they may have seen an even greater turnout of parents wanting to learn how to mountain bike this year.

“The camp has always been sold out and very popular, but this year in particular I think there’s been a pent-up energy,” Grab said.

After taking the day-long beginner course, Stephanie Cryer says she’s already much more confident riding on a wooded trail rather than a paved road. She and her family just picked up mountain biking as a hobby this spring.

“We’ve been mountain biking as of the last four months, so we started doing it, but I realized I didn’t really know what I was doing most of the time, and so I needed, I needed some instruction," Cryer said. “The course taught me like actually how to go over the boulders and go over the roots, and you really do need some information on how to mountain bike. It’s been really fun.”

Grab says while he loves teaching young riders, it’s even better seeing parents learn valuable lessons on a bike.

“Kids, you can go out there and they have fun and are pretty resilient," he said. "But it’s very rewarding getting adults to kind of overcome their fear and anxiety in a safe way.”

The adult beginner class runs every Saturday in September. Locals and visitors looking to learn or re-learn how to trail ride are encouraged to attend. The full-day rate at the Catamount Outdoor Family Center for adults is $80 on weekends. The course runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Saturday in September.

