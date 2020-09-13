Police looking for suspect in ATV crash

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for a man after he allegedly crashed his ATV, and tried to jump into a passerby’s truck to escape the scene.

According to a press release, it happened just before 7 pm on Saturday on Old Military Road in Pownal.

After arriving to the scene, troopers found the operator had been ejected from the ATV and fled the scene.

The operator, identified as 31 year-old Patrick Kearns of Bennington, then jumped into the back of a passing truck, but was forced out by the driver.

He then fled into the woods.

Police say they suspect Kearns was operating the ATV while intoxicated and was not wearing a helmet, though injuries are unknown.

Troopers were unable to locate Kearns and are still trying to track him down.

