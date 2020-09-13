Pride Vermont puts on virtual event in place of parade

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a Pride week like never before, and that called for a unique and smaller celebration.

We brought the performances right to your living room, streaming online via Facebook and Youtube, and over the air, right here on Channel 3. Grammy-award-winning François Clemmons of Mister Roger’s Neighborhood hosted the local acts starting at 5 p.m. Sunday. People taking part in this year’s pride activities say they don’t mind the annual parade had to downsize to a more intimate event. Some, like Raegan Rodjenski of Burlington and Emma Fredette of Colchester, say they actually preferred it.

“I think as long as people can feel comfortable presenting themselves at an event like this, I think that’s all you can really ask for," said Rodjenski.

“Actually it’s kind of nice that it’s not as big because I get overwhelmed really easily. So, I feel like it’s better for people who do have anxiety that it’s like, smaller this year," Fedette said.

The Pride Center of Vermont put on the virtual event. You can check out their posts with pictures and videos from this year on social media at #cantcancelpride.

