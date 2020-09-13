Advertisement

Search for stabbing suspects in St. Albans

St. Albans police are searching for stabbing suspects.
St. Albans police are searching for stabbing suspects.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times, and the two people responsible are on the loose.

It happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday at the boat launch on Hathaway Point Road in St. Albans. Police say a man in the driver’s seat of a car was stabbed in the left chest and left arm.

The victim and his two passengers say a man and woman attacked them. They say the woman forced the driver’s door open and started yelling at the victim in the driver’s seat. That’s when the man stabbed and pointed a gun at him. Police say the woman reached into the car and removed the keys from the ignition. One of the passengers tried to stop her, and the woman tried to bite her arm.

The victims describe the man as white, between 5′8″ and 6 feet tall, with a sleeve tattoo on his right arm and some facial hair. They say the woman is white, young, between 5′1″ and 5′3″, wearing a red or dark-colored baggy hoodie, with long reddish-brown hair.

They were last seen driving towards Kamp Kilcare in a silver or tan SUV. Call police if you have any information on the incident.

