Sewer line leak found on Flynn Avenue

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews are cleaning up sewage found on Flynn Avenue in Burlington.

About a week ago, someone told Public Works about a large puddle there, but inspectors say they didn’t see a problem with the sewer line. Public Works revisited the site again Saturday and discovered a leak in the force main pipe, pushing sewage out and up into the roadway. Director Chapin Spencer tells us crews will be fixing the leak throughout Sunday evening. He’s thanking people for reaching out about the issue.

“This is a force main, where we take sewage from a pump station up into the collection system. There appears to be a small crack in the force main, and we are out to repair it,” Spencer said.

Public Works says the sewage only leaks out when both pumps down the street are activated. They say that’s a rare problem. They hope to have the force main line fixed by Sunday night.

