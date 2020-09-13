Advertisement

Sewer line leak found on Flynn Avenue

Burlington Public Works is working to identify where the crack is in their Force main for their sewer line.
Burlington Public Works is working to identify where the crack is in their Force main for their sewer line.(WCAX)
By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews are cleaning up sewage found on Flynn Avenue in Burlington.

About a week ago, someone told Public Works about a large puddle there, but inspectors say they didn’t see a problem with the sewer line. Public Works revisited the site again Saturday and discovered a leak in the force main pipe, pushing sewage out and up into the roadway. Director Chapin Spencer tells us crews will be fixing the leak throughout Sunday evening. He’s thanking people for reaching out about the issue.

“This is a force main, where we take sewage from a pump station up into the collection system. There appears to be a small crack in the force main, and we are out to repair it,” Spencer said.

Public Works says the sewage only leaks out when both pumps down the street are activated. They say that’s a rare problem. They hope to have the force main line fixed by Sunday night.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Search for stabbing suspects in St. Albans

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times, and the two people responsible are on the loose.

News

Pride Vermont puts on virtual event in place of parade

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
It’s a Pride week like never before, and that called for a unique and smaller celebration.

News

Looking Ahead, September 13th

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kayla Martin
Looking Ahead, September 13th

News

Head on crash in Northfield leaves two critically injured

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Saturday night head on crash in Northfield has left two critically injured.

Latest News

News

What to do Sunday, September 13th

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kayla Martin
What to do Sunday, September 13th

News

Police looking for suspect in ATV crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont State Police are looking for a man after he allegedly crashed his ATV, and tried to jump into a passerby’s truck to escape the scene.

News

Shelburne Farms now offering curbside pick up

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
With most of the campus shut down for safety, Shelburne Farms, like many other businesses, was forced to adapt.

News

Shelburne Farms now offering curbside pick up

Updated: 10 hours ago
WCAX Sunday 8 a.m. News, Part 2

News

Mountain biking for beginners piquing interest

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
This summer, many Vermonters are making the best of travel restrictions by exploring the outdoors. As it turns out, mountain biking is peaking a lot of people’s interest.

News

Hundreds compete in Race Vermont’s first event since pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
More than 200 runners completed the Charlotte Bridge 5K, 10K, and half-marathon by late morning.