Shelburne Farms now offering curbside pick up

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - In the beginning of the pandemic, we told you that local farms and CSA shares were way up as everyone tries to move away from grocery stores.

We’ve also reported that many more people are taking to the outdoors to stretch their legs safely.

Well, one well-known Shelburne landmark is making it easy for people to get their fix of both.

It’s beloved by Vermonters, and an educational favorite.

Shelburne Farms sits nestled on 1, 400 acres... with learning resources, an inn, and 10 miles of walking trails.

“We’ve seen a lot more of our community, our Vermont friends here taking advantage of walking on the trails and using the property that way which has been wonderful, and honestly it’s been fairly successful in terms of our sales," says David Jonah, manager of the Welcome Center and Farm Store.

It’s popular spot for fighting COVID cabin fever.

But with most of the campus shut down for safety, Shelburne Farms, like many other businesses, was forced to adapt.

With the Inn closed, all food grown in the Market Garden on premises that would have normally been eaten by guests is now up for sale.

“It gives people a chance to get fresh organic produce from a source that the trust," says Market Garden manager Josh Carter.

“All of our public programs have been cancelled. We host summer camps here and field trips here and none of that is happening and it actually frees up a lot of my time. my job is fundamentally growing vegetables has been easier but its not as rewarding,” says Carter.

But what is rewarding... finding ways to make good, organic food, accessible to everyone.

“My job has been to take all of the things that we are growing and figure out ways to sell them to the community at large,” says executive chef John Patterson. “You know, we do a Shelburne Farms smoked cheddar dip, which is really popular, just a small little bite, green bean salad, mac and cheese using our Shelburne Farms cheese.”

And they’re doing it successfully -- curbside pick up style, churning out several hundred meals a day.

“During times of stress people really want the comforting food, they want things that are familiar, things that will remind them of better times, and so we’ve really tried to go the extra mile and make some of those dishes and make them at a price point that is approachable,” says Patterson.

Orders can be placed online and picked up until 5 pm.

