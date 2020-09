GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man robbed a small farm stand in Grand Isle.

They say it happened at 11 Faywood Road at around 11:30 Sunday morning. They say he took money out of a lockbox. He was last seen driving a Voltswagon beetle with a dent in the fender. Call police if he looks familiar.

