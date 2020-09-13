Vermont police department vandalized

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Brattleboro Police say an officer rolled up to the station around 7:30 Saturday morning to find the letters ACAB painted across the station’s roadside sign. Police say it happened between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

In 2017, a local business created and installed the sign at the department’s new location. Police say Public Works helped remove the message.

