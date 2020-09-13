Advertisement

What to do Sunday, September 13th

By Kayla Martin
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

It’s time now to take a look at what-to-do on this Sunday.

Today marks the last day of this year’s Pride Week. So its gotta go off with a bang. A Pride, triple feature will be held at the Higher-Ground Theater tonight in Essex, starting at 5.

The feature will include classic and iconic celebrities such as François Clemmons of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. Along with both local and nationally-known recording artists, activists, and phenomenons.

You can also catch this feature from home. All you have to do is tune into wcax.

To support other local artists, you can visit “Randy Jones: One-man art show” presented by Tupper Arts. Jones is a New York native and is showcasing TWENTY-EIGHT of his paintings featuring wildlife and nature for the community to enjoy at 106 Park St. from 12-4PM.

More art this Sunday! The Shelburne Museum recently announced that they will be welcoming visitors to two more of their buildings. Their Round Barn, and Beach gallery are now open from 10am-4pm, Thursdays-Sundays through October 11th. To enter the museum you must reserve your tickets in advance.

For more information about the reopening, tickets, or hours click here.

That is all that we have for you to do this Sunday.

