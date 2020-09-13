Advertisement

Windy with showers today. Gusts to 40 mph possible in the Champlain Valley, and 30 mph elsewhere.

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a windy day, with gusts to 40 mph possible in the Champlain Valley, and 30 mph elsewhere. Damaging wind is not expected, however. A weakening cold front will bring scattered showers, mainly this afternoon and evening. The wind will diminish this evening as the front moves through. Monday will be a dry and fall-like day, with partly sunny skies. Highs will only be in the upper 50s to low 60s, and patchy frost is possible overnight.

High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday, with Wednesday being the warmest day of the week. Highs will reach the upper 70s that day. Another weak cold front will bring the chance for showers Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Fair and seasonably cooler weather will follow Friday afternoon and Saturday.

A bit windy on Sunday, but nothing serious. Showers are expected, mainly during the afternoon.

Sunday will be windy, but nothing serious. A few gusts may approach 40 mph in the Champlain Valley, and 30 mph elsewhere. Showers are expected during the afternoon. A quiet week is on the way, except for a few showers Thursday.

It was a chilly start, but we’ll have a beautiful afternoon today.

Some spots had patchy frost this morning. This afternoon will be beautiful, with mostly sunny skies. Sunday, however, will be windy, with some gusts to 40 mph in the Champlain Valley, and 30 mph elsewhere. Showers are expected, mainly during the afternoon. Most of next week will be quiet.

Rain showers will arrive before the end of the weekend!

A couple of sunny, but cooler days. Some rain late Sunday.

Gary has the latest forecast.

Your Thursday evening outlook

Another summer day today, but a taste of fall is on the way!

A few showers, possible thunderstorms today. Nice, cooler Fri. & Sat. Then rain on Sunday.

Gary has the latest forecast.