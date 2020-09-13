Windy with showers today. Gusts to 40 mph possible in the Champlain Valley, and 30 mph elsewhere.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a windy day, with gusts to 40 mph possible in the Champlain Valley, and 30 mph elsewhere. Damaging wind is not expected, however. A weakening cold front will bring scattered showers, mainly this afternoon and evening. The wind will diminish this evening as the front moves through. Monday will be a dry and fall-like day, with partly sunny skies. Highs will only be in the upper 50s to low 60s, and patchy frost is possible overnight.

High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday, with Wednesday being the warmest day of the week. Highs will reach the upper 70s that day. Another weak cold front will bring the chance for showers Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Fair and seasonably cooler weather will follow Friday afternoon and Saturday.

