YCQM Sept. 13, 2020

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Sunday on "You Can Quote Me" Bekah Salwasser, the executive director of the Red Sox Foundation, joins us as the team teams up with the foundation to help people in need across the region.  Also, we'll talk to the president of the Rutland Area NAACP.  She's moving out of her home in Rutland County and may have to give up her position because she says she's being threatened.  We'll also ask her about what's needed to end  racial tensions peacefully.  Plus, Cat Viglienzoni discusses the new Channel 3 News at 4 and why WCAX is adding an extra hour of news in the afternoon.

Host: Darren Perron

