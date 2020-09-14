Advertisement

A quiet start to the week, but frost is likely in spots Monday night.

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday was windy, with some gusts over 30 mph, but thankfully nothing serious. Monday will be a dry day, with mostly sunny skies. Highs will only reach the low 60s...about 10 degrees below average. Unfortunately, frost is expected Monday night, especially in spots like Saranac Lake and the Northeast Kingdom. High pressure will give us loads of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday, with Wednesday getting into the upper 70s.

A weak cold front will come through Thursday, with a few showers. This will be followed by pleasant and seasonably cool weather for Friday and next weekend.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

