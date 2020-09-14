Advertisement

Brick Garden renovated at Plattsburgh Air Park

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Renovations are wrapping up at the Clyde Lewis Air Park.

The park sits on the corner of Route 9 in South Plattsburgh. An old entrance to the former Air Force Base now has a newly laid brick garden.

Over the last year, Retired Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mike Wayne has laid the bricks to keep the base’s memory alive.

All of the supplies were donated by the former ELKS Lodge in Plattsburgh.

Chief Wayne says the airpark reflects an important part of Plattsburgh and North Country history.

“It was a personal offering to me, and then from me to the city to turn around and repurpose what the Elks had constructed down behind their lodge here in Plattsburgh and their desire to see that their effort and money they spent to build that monument that it continues in the Plattsburgh area in a prominent place where the public can further enjoy it,” Wayne said.

Restoration is also being done on the FB-11 fighter jet and B-47 bomber that sit at the park.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

USDA grants support New Americans' community garden in Vermont

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kayla Martin
A new USDA grant will help new New Americans grow their own food and maintain a connection to their homelands.

News

USDA grant supports New Americans' community garden in Vermont

Updated: 1 hour ago
A new USDA grant will help new New Americans grow their own food and maintain a connection to their homelands.

News

Advice for families with loved ones in long-term care during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Families with loved ones in long-term care are looking ahead to fall and assessing their options for visiting loved ones.

News

Driver dies after becoming pinned between van, telephone pole

Updated: 1 hour ago
The driver of a Special Services Transportation Agency minivan has died after he became pinned between his van and a telephone pole in Burlington on Monday afternoon.

News

Navigating remote learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some Vermont schools have selected a fully remote model for their students. This means they get all of their instruction online and never step foot in the school building.

Latest News

News

Brick Garden renovated at Plattsburgh Air Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
Renovations are wrapping up at the Clyde Lewis Air Park.

News

Historic discovery at bottom of Lake Champlain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
More than 200 years after it sank on Lake Champlain, new pieces of a historic steamboat are found.

News

Advice for families with loved ones in long-term care during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Families with loved ones in long-term care are looking ahead to fall and assessing their options for visiting loved ones. As our Cat Viglienzoni reports, the health department is looking at small changes that could potentially help make the visitation process easier.

News

Federal lawsuit seeks to halt Vt. vote-by-mail plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
One week from Monday, every Vermont voter will start receiving ballots in the mail ahead of the November election. But a group of Republicans is now suing the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office to try to pump the brakes on the effort.

News

Burlington police officers denied service at popular eatery

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tensions between demonstrators and police are now being felt in a popular Burlington restaurant after officers were denied service.