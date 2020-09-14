Brick Garden renovated at Plattsburgh Air Park

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Renovations are wrapping up at the Clyde Lewis Air Park.

The park sits on the corner of Route 9 in South Plattsburgh. An old entrance to the former Air Force Base now has a newly laid brick garden.

Over the last year, Retired Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mike Wayne has laid the bricks to keep the base’s memory alive.

All of the supplies were donated by the former ELKS Lodge in Plattsburgh.

Chief Wayne says the airpark reflects an important part of Plattsburgh and North Country history.

“It was a personal offering to me, and then from me to the city to turn around and repurpose what the Elks had constructed down behind their lodge here in Plattsburgh and their desire to see that their effort and money they spent to build that monument that it continues in the Plattsburgh area in a prominent place where the public can further enjoy it,” Wayne said.

Restoration is also being done on the FB-11 fighter jet and B-47 bomber that sit at the park.

