Burlington city council to vote on overdose prevention site

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the opioid crisis continues to plague Vermont, the Burlington City Council is trying to decrease the deadly overdose rate in Chittenden County.

Councilors says 15 people have died of an overdose in Chittenden County this year. On Monday, council will vote on a proposal to build an overdose prevention site in the Queen City.

An overdose prevention site is a facility where people struggling with addiction can go to seek recovery. People can also go there to use previously-purchased drugs under trained supervision. Because of that, overdose prevention sites face many legal challenges in the U.S. specifically from the federal government.

Councilor Jack Hanson says these sites treat opioid use as a health concern rather than a crime.

“These are drugs that are federally-illegal and so tolerating or having these sites that wouldn’t incarcerate, that wouldn’t take legal action against folks that were dealing with opioid dependency or abuse— the federal government is saying that would be in direct violation with federal law,” Hanson explained.

Council will vote tomorrow on whether to ask the city attorney to conduct an analysis on those challenges. The attorney would then report back to council by November.

They’re also requesting the city’s opioid manager coordinate with the Howard Center to go over budget, operational structures, and funding.

