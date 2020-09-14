Advertisement

Burlington property taxpayers can no longer defer payments

Burlington's Church Street/File photo
(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington property taxpayers have to start paying again.

In late July, there was a deferment option for Burlington property taxpayers to help them financially get back on their feet from the hardships caused by the pandemic. But that time is coming to a close.

Monday is the deadline to have your yearly property taxes paid.

