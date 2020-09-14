Burlington School District creates School Safety Task Force

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District is creating a task force to review the role of school resource officers.

The School Safety Task Force will look at what an SRO does and whether law enforcement is needed to accomplish those objectives.

The nine-person group will also recommend alternative approaches to the job.

They will meet for two hours a week for two months and present their recommendations in December.

Click here for more details on the task force and how you can apply.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.