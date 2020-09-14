Advertisement

Burlington School District creates School Safety Task Force

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District is creating a task force to review the role of school resource officers.

The School Safety Task Force will look at what an SRO does and whether law enforcement is needed to accomplish those objectives.

The nine-person group will also recommend alternative approaches to the job.

They will meet for two hours a week for two months and present their recommendations in December.

Click here for more details on the task force and how you can apply.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stowe schools put COVID-19 protocols to the test

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
|
By Christina Guessferd
Students in all three Stowe schools may have been exposed to someone with COVID19.

News

State ban on tuition to religious schools challenged

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
A lawsuit claims Vermont must change its policy to pay the tuition to families who choose to send their child to a religious private school through a school choice program.

News

3 Vermont families sue for tuition for religious schools

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Three Vermont families are suing Vermont’s education secretary and certain school districts saying that denying them a state tuition benefit to send their children to religious schools is unconstitutional.

News

A look at remote learning in the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
How remote learning works in the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union.

Latest News

Back To School

Burlington High School closed over air quality concerns

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT
|
By WCAX News Team
Just two days into the new school year Burlington High School is closing its doors again-- now, over air quality concerns.

News

Police and school officials discuss school bus safety

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT
|
By Kevin Gaiss
With kids back to school, that means those yellow buses are back on the road.

Back To School

Dartmouth students quarantining after gathering; fraternity suspended

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT
|
By Adam Sullivan
Some Dartmouth College students are in quarantine after a gathering at one of the school's dorms. And a fraternity is temporarily suspended for multiple possible violations of the school's policies.

Back To School

1st day back to in-person learning for many Vermont students

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
One day down and about 174 more to go this year for Vermont public school students. So how did it go? Our Olivia Lyons spoke to students who said wearing a mask in school will take some getting used to, but they're happy to be learning in person again.

News

Essex Junction students, parents excited for return to school

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont students that started the school year Tuesday in the classroom had quite the morning as schools got to see the fruits of their preparations. Channel 3′s Kevin Gaiss was at one school drop off in Essex Junction to see how the planning paid off.

News

Vermont students head back to school

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT
|
By Kevin Gaiss
What you need to know as Vermont students head back to school Tuesday.