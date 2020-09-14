City councilors push for ranked choice voting to appear on March ballot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a failed attempt to put ranked choice voting on the November ballot, the Burlington City Council will revisit the issue on Monday.

Three councilors are pushing to put the question on the March 2021 ballot to let voters decide if they want to reinstate it ranked choice voting in city elections.

Council voted 6 to 5 in July to put the question on the November ballot, but weeks later, Mayor Miro Weinberger struck it down, saying it’s too expensive to create a separate ballot. He also said ranked choice voting is too divisive to focus on during a contentious presidential election.

Although they preferred November, the Progressive Party of Vermont says having it on the March ballot is still a good option.

“November was a really good opportunity to hear from the most number of voters that we could possibly hear from and it’s unfortunate that it’s not going to go on the November ballot but I still think— you know, we’re going to have a mayoral race in March. Turnout is still going to be pretty strong. So it’s still a good option for us,” said Director Josh Wronski.

The resolution also calls on the city clerk to set public hearings to ensure voters have the information they need to make an educated decision on ranked choice voting.

