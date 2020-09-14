Advertisement

Court: Trump can end temporary legal status for 4 countries

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on judicial appointments, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks during an event on judicial appointments, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The Trump administration can end humanitarian protections that have allowed hundreds of thousands of people from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Haiti and Sudan to remain in the United States, a divided appeals court ruled Monday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a preliminary injunction that had blocked the government from ending Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for people from those four countries. People from El Salvador would be most affected.

Since 1990, the policy has granted temporary legal status to people from countries affected by natural disasters and civil conflict. The legal status is often extended, but the Trump administration decided to end it for several countries.

President Donald Trump’s change of direction on TPS had been on hold since early in his administration, even as he has moved to restrict other forms of humanitarian status in the U.S.

He has sharply limited the number of refugees allowed to resettle in the United States and taken several measures to dramatically curb access to asylum.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Big Ten vote expected on restarting football

Updated: seconds ago
|
By CNN staff
Leaders of the member universities met over the weekend to discuss health and safety.

News

Burlington police officers denied service at popular eatery

Updated: moments ago
Tensions between demonstrators and police are now being felt in a popular Burlington restaurant after officers were denied service.

News

Navigating remote learning

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Navigating remote learning has its challenges. There have been structural changes since last school year to make improvements, but are kids getting the same education they would receive if they were back in the classroom?

National Politics

South Dakota agency: AG reported hitting deer, but hit man

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ravnsborg’s office has said he immediately called 911 after the accident.

AP

NH fall visitors encouraged to research, ‘Leave No Trace’

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire's Division of Travel and Tourism Development is emphasizing that visitors to the state this fall “Know Before You Go" online with regard to coronavirus-related requirements and restrictions.

Latest News

National

Oracle and TikTok struck a deal. What it is, none will say

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
TikTok, which says it has about 700 million globally, is known for its fun, goofy videos of dancing, lip-syncing, pranks and jokes.

News

Burlington police officers denied service at popular eatery

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Darren Perron
Tensions between demonstrators and police are now being felt beyond the protests after officers were denied service at a popular Burlington eatery. Our Darren Perron has reaction from the police department and the restaurant.

National

Rochester police chief out in fallout over Prude death

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Rochester's mayor has fired the police chief and suspended her top lawyer and communications director.

News

Vermont agritourism moves online

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Céline McArthur
The UVM Extension had to postpone an international workshop that hundreds of experts were expected to attend. Instead, it is hosting a virtual series of conversations with farmers from around the world. Our Celine McArthur found out more.

News

Vermont agritourism moves online

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Vermont agritourism moves online

News

Preparing to pick up for the fall season

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Church Street Marketplace had a difficult summer with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting foot traffic on the brick road, but local businesses are making plans for a booming fall season.