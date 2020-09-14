Advertisement

Crossett Brook Middle School closes due to COVID cases

Crossett Brook Middle School will be closed all of this week after two students tested positive for COVID19.
By Christina Guessferd
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Crossett Brook Middle School will be closed all of this week after two students tested positive for COVID19.

Harwood Unified Union School District Superintendent Brigid Nease sent us the letter parents got Sunday night. Nease says the two students are in 5th and 7th grade. They were in school on Tuesday.

She says due to the number of staff and students who have to quarantine now, everyone will learn remotely this week. All other district campuses will be open for in-person instruction on Tuesday and Thursday.

Nease says the Health Department is contact tracing and will notify families who’ve been exposed to the virus.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

