Driver dies after becoming pinned between van, telephone pole

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An SSTA minivan driver has died after he became pinned between his van and a telephone pole in Burlington on Monday afternoon.

Burlington Police say the driver was outside his van and somehow became pinned.

It happened at the intersection of North Champlain and Monroe streets.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police are not releasing his identity until his family is notified.

