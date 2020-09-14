Fauci to speak at Vermont COVID-19 briefing Tuesday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, will speak at Vermont’s biweekly COVID-19 media briefing on Tuesday.

The office of Republican Gov. Phil Scott said Monday that Fauci will provide a brief perspective of the ongoing response to COVID-19 before taking questions. He will leave the video conference, which starts at 11 a.m., at 11:30 a.m.

Members of the Scott administration will later provide an update on the coronavirus in Vermont, school reopening and be available to take more questions from the media.

