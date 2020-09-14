Four rivers to be treated for sea lamprey control

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Fish and wildlife officials say four tributaries of Lake Champlain will be treated with a pesticide this fall to control sea lamprey that prey on fish.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife will treat the Winooski, Missisquoi, LaPlatte and Lamoille rivers.

Officials say yearly assessments continue to show improvements in fish populations with lower wounding rates of fish by lamprey and more older larger trout and salmon.

But wounding rates remain above target levels.

Vermont and New York officials recommend that the treated water not be used for drinking, swimming, fishing, irrigation or livestock watering while water-use advisories are in effect.

