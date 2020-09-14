Historic discovery at bottom of Lake Champlain

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A historic discovery at the bottom of Lake Champlain!

Gary Lefebvre took underwater video from a remotely operated vehicle off Colchester Shoal.

What he found in the deep waters of the lake were two paddlewheels from the Steamboat Phoenix. The boat caught fire and sank 201 years ago this month and was one of the earliest steamboat wrecks in the United States.

The Lake Champlain Maritime Museum helped identify the pieces and called the find exciting.

“To find these two components 40 years after the main hull had been documented, we obviously didn’t even realize these were still in existence. So to find them was really exciting and will show lots of new detail about this vessel and its construction,” said Chris Sabick of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum.

There are no plans to remove the paddlewheels from the bottom of the lake. The Maritime Museum says the lake’s cold, dark waters are a great preservative environment. And they are below standard diving depths which would make recovering them a challenge.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Chris Sabick about the significance of the discovery.

