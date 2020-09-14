Man threatens to shoot people, cars

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Several St. Albans residents got a scare when a man threatened to shoot them Saturday night.

Police say at around 8 p.m. they received multiple reports of shots fired near Food City. When they got there, police say Nathan Cheney, 36, was screaming at officers and passersby at the corner of Lake and Pine Streets. They say he appeared intoxicated.

Witnesses say Cheney was pointing a BB gun at cars and people, including children. Cheney is at Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $2,500 bail.

