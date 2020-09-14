Advertisement

Man threatens to shoot people, cars

Man threatens to shoot cars and people with BB gun Saturday night.
Man threatens to shoot cars and people with BB gun Saturday night.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Several St. Albans residents got a scare when a man threatened to shoot them Saturday night.

Police say at around 8 p.m. they received multiple reports of shots fired near Food City. When they got there, police say Nathan Cheney, 36, was screaming at officers and passersby at the corner of Lake and Pine Streets. They say he appeared intoxicated.

Witnesses say Cheney was pointing a BB gun at cars and people, including children. Cheney is at Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $2,500 bail.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New StoryWalk at Burlington’s Leddy Park

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The Queen City is offering a new activity for kids.

News

Slaves of Ethan Allen’s daughter honored in Burlington

Updated: moments ago
|
By Erin Brown
A mother and son who were enslaved by Ethan Allen’s daughter were honored on Sunday in Burlington.

News

Crossett Brook Middle School closes due to COVID cases

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
Crossett Brook Middle School will be closed all of this week after two students tested positive for COVID19.

News

City councilors push for ranked choice voting to appear on March ballot

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
After a failed attempt to put ranked choice voting on the November ballot, the Burlington City Council will revisit the issue on Monday.

Latest News

News

Burlington city council to vote on overdose prevention site

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
As the opioid crisis continues to plague Vermont, the Burlington City Council is trying to decrease the deadly overdose rate in Chittenden County.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Small farm stand robbed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say a man robbed a small farm stand in Grand Isle.

News

Pridestream 2020 brought the performances right to your living room

Updated: 2 hours ago
Grammy-award-winning Francois Clemmons of Mister Roger's Neighborhood hosted the local acts

News

A push to reinstate ranked choice voting in Burlington

Updated: 3 hours ago
Three councilors are pushing to put the question on the March 2021 ballot -- letting voters decide if they want to reinstate it ranked choice voting in city elections.

News

Hartford High School comes down with case of COVID19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Hartford School District Superintendent Tom DeBalsi sent a letter to parents Saturday night about one student’s positive test result.