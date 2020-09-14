Milton used car dealer says 2 SUVs stolen

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Staff members at Marty’s Auto in Milton say someone broke into their business and stole two vehicles last week.

The used car dealer says someone has also taken some of their cars for rides around the area.

General Manager Chad Wheeler says they are missing a Jeep Compass and a Nissan Murano.

If you have any information, they say give them a call.

