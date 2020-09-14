Advertisement

Milton used car dealer says 2 SUVs stolen

The manager of Marty's Auto in Milton says two SUVs were stolen off the lot.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Staff members at Marty’s Auto in Milton say someone broke into their business and stole two vehicles last week.

The used car dealer says someone has also taken some of their cars for rides around the area.

General Manager Chad Wheeler says they are missing a Jeep Compass and a Nissan Murano.

If you have any information, they say give them a call.

