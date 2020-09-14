Advertisement

National Guard helicopter aids in two hiker rescues; both men die

Blackhawk National Guard helicopter
Blackhawk National Guard helicopter(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT
FRANCONIA, N.H. (WCAX) - Two helicopter rescues were needed at the same time for different medical emergencies in the White Mountains over the weekend.

It all went down Saturday and unfortunately, neither one of the rescued hikers lived.

In the first rescue, we’re told 50-year-old Patrik Svenson from Massachusetts planned to complete a 9-mile loop on Mount Lafayette, but had more than one medical episode.

He was helped by a nurse and other hikers with medical training and eventually picked up by the Blackhawk National Guard helicopter team, but he didn’t make it.

At the same time, guard members were trying to help a 60-year-old hiker, also from Massachusetts, on Mt. Jefferson. He was apparently hiking in a small group when he suddenly collapsed.

He also did not survive and his name has not yet been released.

