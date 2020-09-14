Advertisement

Navigating remote learning

File photo
File photo(WLUC)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont schools have selected a fully remote model for their students. This means they get all of their instruction online and never step foot in the school building. WCAX News spoke with one family who admits it can be challenging.

Aven Dyke is a first-grader at Samuel Morey Elementry school. He says school has been, "Good and bad. Like in between.”

His mom, Christine, says his teachers have been fantastic, but creating a classroom at home has been difficult.

“The sad part is I have no classroom control whatsoever and he doesn’t listen to me. So, what would take like two hours, would take like six or seven. So that’s just really strenuous," she explained.

In addition to a half-hour check-in with his class, there are apps to complete schoolwork through. Christine says it’s fun spending more time with Aven and seeing the kids interact through their virtual classes, but her son is better at learning in person.

Christine said, “He has zero interest in the Zoom whatsoever. When he gets on, he hides under the desk and he won’t participate.”

Aven likes seeing his friends but doesn’t like his virtual lessons as much.

“On the Zooms, they get boring after a few minutes,” he said.

Rivendell Interstate School District Superintendent Barrett Williams says middle and high school students can follow a schedule as they would in person. But, at the elementary level, it becomes more challenging and varies by teacher and grade. So, are students getting the same education they would get if they were in the classroom?

Williams said, “It’s different. I don’t know if you can compare the two. I don’t think there is anything better than in-person instruction.”

Compared to the end of last school year, Christine sees a more structured approach from the school as well as in their home.

“They did a really great job, but we didn’t do a really great job. We stayed in our pajamas and we didn’t have a Zoom we had to check-in for, so we just slept until we woke up,” Christine recalled.

Williams tells WCAX his schools are scheduled to operate remotely until October 2. A team is currently determining which learning model they will use moving forward. He hopes to have a decision by the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burlington police officers denied service at popular eatery

Updated: moments ago
Tensions between demonstrators and police are now being felt in a popular Burlington restaurant after officers were denied service.

AP

NH fall visitors encouraged to research, ‘Leave No Trace’

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire's Division of Travel and Tourism Development is emphasizing that visitors to the state this fall “Know Before You Go" online with regard to coronavirus-related requirements and restrictions.

News

Burlington police officers denied service at popular eatery

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Darren Perron
Tensions between demonstrators and police are now being felt beyond the protests after officers were denied service at a popular Burlington eatery. Our Darren Perron has reaction from the police department and the restaurant.

News

Vermont agritourism moves online

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Céline McArthur
The UVM Extension had to postpone an international workshop that hundreds of experts were expected to attend. Instead, it is hosting a virtual series of conversations with farmers from around the world. Our Celine McArthur found out more.

Latest News

News

Vermont agritourism moves online

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Vermont agritourism moves online

News

Preparing to pick up for the fall season

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Church Street Marketplace had a difficult summer with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting foot traffic on the brick road, but local businesses are making plans for a booming fall season.

News

Two more Vermont schools with COVID-19 cases - clipped version

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Parents in two more Vermont school districts were notified over the weekend that students tested positive for the coronavirus. But, the districts are taking a different approach when it comes to their response.

News

Two more Vermont schools with COVID-19 cases

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Parents in two more Vermont school districts were notified over the weekend that students tested positive for the coronavirus. But, the districts are taking a different approach when it comes to their response.

News

Preparing to pick up for the fall season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The Church Street Marketplace had a difficult summer with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting foot traffic on the brick road, but local businesses are making plans for a booming fall season.

News

Historic discovery at bottom of Lake Champlain

Updated: 1 hour ago
A historic discovery at the bottom of Lake Champlain!