Navigating remote learning

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont schools have selected a fully remote model for their students. This means they get all of their instruction online and never step foot in the school building. WCAX News spoke with one family who admits it can be challenging.

Aven Dyke is a first-grader at Samuel Morey Elementry school. He says school has been, "Good and bad. Like in between.”

His mom, Christine, says his teachers have been fantastic, but creating a classroom at home has been difficult.

“The sad part is I have no classroom control whatsoever and he doesn’t listen to me. So, what would take like two hours, would take like six or seven. So that’s just really strenuous," she explained.

In addition to a half-hour check-in with his class, there are apps to complete schoolwork through. Christine says it’s fun spending more time with Aven and seeing the kids interact through their virtual classes, but her son is better at learning in person.

Christine said, “He has zero interest in the Zoom whatsoever. When he gets on, he hides under the desk and he won’t participate.”

Aven likes seeing his friends but doesn’t like his virtual lessons as much.

“On the Zooms, they get boring after a few minutes,” he said.

Rivendell Interstate School District Superintendent Barrett Williams says middle and high school students can follow a schedule as they would in person. But, at the elementary level, it becomes more challenging and varies by teacher and grade. So, are students getting the same education they would get if they were in the classroom?

Williams said, “It’s different. I don’t know if you can compare the two. I don’t think there is anything better than in-person instruction.”

Compared to the end of last school year, Christine sees a more structured approach from the school as well as in their home.

“They did a really great job, but we didn’t do a really great job. We stayed in our pajamas and we didn’t have a Zoom we had to check-in for, so we just slept until we woke up,” Christine recalled.

Williams tells WCAX his schools are scheduled to operate remotely until October 2. A team is currently determining which learning model they will use moving forward. He hopes to have a decision by the end of the week.

