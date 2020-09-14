New StoryWalk at Burlington’s Leddy Park

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Queen City is offering a new activity for kids. The Leddy Park StoryWalk is now open.

Read your way through a short walk in the woods ending on the Burlington Bike Path. The Fletcher Free Library started the process of building the StoryWalk last November. Leaders there say the pandemic only strengthened the library’s resolve to get the resource running for families as soon as possible.

“Normally so much of our programming takes place inside the building. So, we’re working really hard to find new methods of promoting literacy, and the StoryWalk is a great way to do that," said Megan Butterfield of the Fletcher Free Library.

Librarians say the trail is mostly complete except for one pedestal that’ll get installed this week. The first book choice,“Pie is for Sharing," is already on display at Leddy Park. The books will get switched out four times a year.

