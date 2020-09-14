Advertisement

NH fall visitors encouraged to research, ‘Leave No Trace’

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Division of Travel and Tourism Development is emphasizing that visitors to the state this fall “Know Before You Go” online with regard to coronavirus-related requirements and restrictions.

Visitors can educate themselves while looking at the fall foliage tracker and at suggested scenic drives in the state, Lori Harnois, director of the division, said during a meeting on fall tourism hosted by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan on Monday.

Another campaign in the works is “Leave No Trace,” to honor New Hampshire’s natural resources and be responsible travelers, Harnois said. This summer, New Hampshire received its share of visitors who wanted to take advantage of parks, forests, and other outdoor destinations. However, some also left an increase in roadside trash.

In spite of the visitors, it’s been a difficult season for the travel and tourism industry, with many events and planned excursions, such as leaf-peeper bus tours, canceled.

Paula Kinney, the executive coordinator of Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce, said the ATV season has taken off well but also emphasized that a lot of people are “trashing the place.”

She said another problem is employee retention. “A lot of my restaurants can’t stay open every day anymore. They’re all closing, they’re shortening their hours. We just don’t have employees.”

CJ Haines, executive director of the New Hampshire Brewers Association, said breweries are trying to plan for colder weather and what that means to seating capacity and sales. Breweries also are facing an increased tax on barrels.

The hospitality representatives said they also hoped that the deadline for federal CARES Act relief funds could be extended past December. Hassan has introduced a bill calling for that.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

