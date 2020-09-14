Organizer of Old Man memorial hopes for more volunteers

FRANCONIA NOTCH, N.H. (AP) - Now that the memorial to New Hampshire’s iconic Old Man of the Mountain is complete, an organizer of the project says maintaining it and keeping alive the memory of the fallen granite profile will be paramount.

On Saturday, officials attended a ceremony celebrating the project at Franconia Notch State Park.

The last parts were a fishing platform at Profile Lake and a pathway.

The massive, naturally formed granite profile attracted tourists to Franconia Notch for about 200 years before it crumbled in 2003.

Since then, a nonprofit legacy fund has created a memorial plaza, featuring seven steel “profilers” that recreate the Old Man’s image.

