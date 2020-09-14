Advertisement

Pandemic isn’t stopping longtime Essex Junction crossing guard

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Crossing guards have the responsibility of making sure that students find their way to school every morning.

WCAX talked with a local woman who has been doing just that and has been learning a little something about her community as well.

Geraldine Hallock has been helping students cross at the corner of West St. and South Summit St. in Essex Junction for over 25 years. It’s just a short walk from her house at 6 a.m.

In that time, for them she has simply been a safety measure on their walk to school, but for her, she gets to watch kids grow.

“I’ve seen the same children for years and years, and most of them are really good, they’re really good once they get used to me," said Hallock.

But her job has taken her beyond just working with kids.

If you pass the intersection at West St. and South summit, the cars going by will have to wait.

“I cross dogs and a man, and women, whoever wants to go across the street, I cross them," said Hallock.

And in her trips back and forth and back and forth. She has taken the time to learn what being a member of the community really means.

“I’m helping because a lot of people don’t want to do this job, you know it gets cold and rainy," said Hallock.

And whether it be a quick wave from a passing driver or a hot chocolate on a cold morning from a neighbor Geraldine has learned a little something about community too.

"There are still good people in this world,” said Hallock.

And there is no sign of stopping yet.

And no matter the weather, she just enjoys playing her role in her local community.

“I’m helping because a lot of people don’t want to do this job, it gets cold and rainy and you know," said Hallock.

Hallock says that on top of making sure she gets kids to school safely, she is also glad that she is getting her exercise.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burlington property taxpayers can no longer defer payments

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Monday is the deadline to have your yearly property taxes paid.

News

Essex Junction crossing guard dedicated to her job

Updated: 1 hours ago
Some kids are walking to school today, crossing streets to get there.

News

Two critically injured in head-on crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Saturday night head on crash in Northfield has left two critically injured.

News

Vt. counties warn of emerald ash borer during awareness week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Montgomery
During Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) Awareness week, volunteers in Grand Isle County have a lot going on to share information about a bug that will cause problems across the state.

Latest News

News

Volunteers hold EAB educational activities across Vermont

Updated: 2 hours ago
Grand Isle is where the EAB first came to Vermont.

News

Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week in Vermont

Updated: 2 hours ago
It's Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week in Vermont.

News

WCAX looking for teacher nominations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Montgomery
Join us at 7:30 a.m. Monday for a Facebook live video to chat about back to school.

News

Monday Morning Mention: Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Avery reads off our teacher nominations 9/14.

News

National Guard helicopter aids in two hiker rescues; both men die

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Two helicopter rescues were needed at the same time for different medical emergencies in the White Mountains over the weekend.

News

Sewer line leak found on Flynn Avenue

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Crews are cleaning up sewage found on Flynn Avenue in Burlington.