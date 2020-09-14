Pandemic isn’t stopping longtime Essex Junction crossing guard

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Crossing guards have the responsibility of making sure that students find their way to school every morning.

WCAX talked with a local woman who has been doing just that and has been learning a little something about her community as well.

Geraldine Hallock has been helping students cross at the corner of West St. and South Summit St. in Essex Junction for over 25 years. It’s just a short walk from her house at 6 a.m.

In that time, for them she has simply been a safety measure on their walk to school, but for her, she gets to watch kids grow.

“I’ve seen the same children for years and years, and most of them are really good, they’re really good once they get used to me," said Hallock.

But her job has taken her beyond just working with kids.

If you pass the intersection at West St. and South summit, the cars going by will have to wait.

“I cross dogs and a man, and women, whoever wants to go across the street, I cross them," said Hallock.

And in her trips back and forth and back and forth. She has taken the time to learn what being a member of the community really means.

“I’m helping because a lot of people don’t want to do this job, you know it gets cold and rainy," said Hallock.

And whether it be a quick wave from a passing driver or a hot chocolate on a cold morning from a neighbor Geraldine has learned a little something about community too.

"There are still good people in this world,” said Hallock.

And there is no sign of stopping yet.

And no matter the weather, she just enjoys playing her role in her local community.

Hallock says that on top of making sure she gets kids to school safely, she is also glad that she is getting her exercise.

