Police call Newport City fire suspicious

NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - An unoccupied house was destroyed by fire and investigators are calling it suspicious.

At about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Newport City firefighters responded to a structure fire on Pleasant Street.

The cause is still under investigation but Vermont State Police say there does appear to have been direct human involvement.

They say nobody had lived in the house for years.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.