Preparing to pick up for the fall season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Church Street Marketplace had a difficult summer with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting foot traffic on the brick road, but local businesses are making plans for a booming fall season. Kara Alnasrawi, the executive director of the Church Street Marketplace, says that although they saw a large decrease in foot traffic, they didn’t lose as much business as they expected from the empty streets.

“We do track the foot traffic on the street, and it was down about 60%," she said, “and while that does absolutely indicate a reduction of business, there is business being done in new ways, our merchants are now very much online, I can’t think of anyone right now who isn’t.”

The Church Street Marketplace is also making plans for the fall season when they normally see a spike in sales. There will still be events and promotions, but it will be more spread out this year.

“For example, instead of doing a fashion night out this fall, we’re going to do a fashion week," Alnasrawi said. "In addition, we’ve talked about approaching this holiday season encouraging shoppers to come out early so there isn’t crowding in December.”

Not only are businesses planning for events in the upcoming fall season, but there are also a few new businesses coming to Church Street. Allen Caruso is one of the part-owners of Thorn and Roots, a new food shop coming to Church Street. He says they had plans to come to Vermont before the pandemic began, and the pandemic was not going to stop them from expanding from Saratoga Springs, New York.

“We decided actually before COVID-19 hit to look at other locations to expand our concept," he said, "and Burlington was on our radar for that.”

This new food shop is just one of three businesses that will be joining the Church Street Marketplace this fall, bringing the total vacancy of Church Street from 9% down to 6%. But, many businesses also understand there will be struggles that come with the fall season, especially the restaurant industry. Debra Maisel, co-owner of The Revolution Kitchen on Center Street, says they’re already making plans to move completely to takeout, once outdoor dining is no longer an option. She cited their smaller dining room as their biggest driver to keep customers out of their restaurant for their safety.

“I think that the foot traffic could come, but where are we putting them?" she said. "For us, we’re not going to be able to put them anywhere, so for us, it will be takeout.”

The marketplace team hopes new businesses and prolonged events will translate to a much more productive fall season, and stores will be able to make adjustments to spur sales, as they’ve done so far this year.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.