Slaves of Ethan Allen’s daughter honored in Burlington

By Erin Brown
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A mother and son who were enslaved by Ethan Allen’s daughter were honored on Sunday in Burlington.

There are now two markers, called Stopping Stones, on Main Street in Burlington in memory of Lavinia and Francis Parker. Ethan Allen’s daughter enslaved the Parkers from 1835 to 1841.

City officials installed the stopping stones on the sidewalk outside of Ski Rack. Research shows that location is the exact place the Parkers were enslaved.

City and state leaders and members of various faith communities gathered to reflect on the work that still needs to be done to eradicate systemic racism.

“I think this location here on Main Street, one of the busiest streets in the city, means that the children of this community, the college kids who spend their years here, the millions of visitors who come here over time and come to this street— a significant number of them are going to pause and see these plaques and consider their implications and think a little bit about the life of Lavinia Parker and Francis Parker,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington.

Stopping Stones is a relatively new organization. They say their goal is for the descendants of enslaved Black Americans to experience prosperity and equality.

