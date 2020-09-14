Advertisement

Surprise gifts help keep spirits up for Make-A-Wish kids

Wishes for many Vermont Make-A-Wish kids like Jade Quesneo, 6, are on hold due to the pandemic.
Wishes for many Vermont Make-A-Wish kids like Jade Quesneo, 6, are on hold due to the pandemic.(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local businesses have stepped up to help kids waiting for their wishes. Our Scott Fleishman recently I had a chance to meet a pretty strong young man from Swanton, who was one of the recipients of a surprise package, packed with goodies to keep him in good spirits.

Jade Quesneo, 6, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia or ALL three years ago.

“When you think of something like that, you think your child’s going to die,” mom Melinda Quesneo said.

Jade is a Make-A-Wish kid-- his primary wish being a trip to Florida with his cousin.

“Well, we can’t do that right now and I can’t promise him when he can,” said Jamie Hathaway of Make-A-Wish Vermont.

Chemotherapy and other cancer treatments suppress immune systems, making travel near impossible during the pandemic. It’s a double whammy for kids like Jade, who have already been through enough.

“So now they’ve had something that they’ve been looking forward to and now, that’s been taken away too and that’s not fair,” Hathaway said.

Not only have certain wishes been put on hold, but in-person fundraisers and family events aren’t taking place either.

“Our entire mission has been altered by the pandemic,” Hathaway said.

Every summer, the Vermont Lake Monsters host Make-A-Wish night. It’s an opportunity for families new to the program to have their questions answered by families who have been through the process. But with no season, there was no Make-A-Wish night.

“So we wanted to bring the ballgame to the kids,” Michael Callahan said.

Callahan is the senior applications engineer at Instrumart in South Burlington. The president of the company, Brian Leffler, is also a former board chair of Make-A-Wish Vermont.

“It’s a passion project of his and he’s inspired a lot of us here to grab a hold and make it our passion project, as well,” Callahan explained.

Callahan organized a surprise for the wish kids, putting together packages filled with gifts including T-shirts, tasty treats, hats, baseballs, bats and of course, masks. The items were donated by other businesses in the community and the boxes were delivered to the wish kids by volunteers.

“Finding volunteers was not hard, everybody jumped at the opportunity to help out,” Callahan said.

“We popped it open and he was so excited,” Melinda Quesneo said. “His favorite thing out of it was the stuffed animal of Champ.”

“What Instrumart has done-- not just Instrumart, but all the folks that helped these kids feel special-- is to remind these kids the community of support is still there and even though they’re not going on their wishes right now, something magical is afoot for them and something great is going to happen soon,” Hathaway said.

The Quesneo family is already experiencing something great. Jade finished his last chemo treatment in early July and...

“So far, everything has been amazing,” his mom said.

Yes, travel options for Make-A-Wish kids are limited right now, but during these tough times, a touch of community encouragement goes a long way.

Jade does have a second wish, which is a pontoon boat for fishing. Jade is only 6, but he is already quite the fisherman. After he caught his first fish with his papa, Doug, he was hooked.

Some 70 surprise boxes went out, so 70 kids are waiting for wishes right now.

We mentioned the wish kids can’t travel because of the pandemic, well other wishes have been affected, too, things like playground equipment, campers and above-ground swimming pools are on backorder because of short supply or delivery shortages.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Milton used car dealer says 2 SUVs stolen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A used car dealer in Milton says someone stole two SUVs from their lot last week.

AP

Work to start on 2 ‘red list’ bridges between NH, Vermont

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Work is about to start on repairs to two “red list” bridges that carry Interstate 89 traffic between New Hampshire and Vermont.

AP

Four rivers to be treated for sea lamprey control

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Fish and wildlife officials say four tributaries of Lake Champlain will be treated with a pesticide this fall to control sea lamprey that prey on fish.

Back To School

Burlington School District creates School Safety Task Force

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The district is inviting members of the community to participate.

Latest News

News

Money stolen from small farm stand

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say a man stole money from a small farm stand in Grand Isle.

AP

In white Adirondacks, racism may be toughest hill to climb

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Far from city streets filled with demonstrators, racial reckonings also are playing out in rural areas like New York's Adirondack Mountains.

AP

New Forest Service office to be built on forest land in Mendon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A new $6 million forest supervisor’s headquarters building for the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests is slated to be built on National Forest land in Mendon.

AP

Organizer of Old Man memorial hopes for more volunteers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Now that the memorial to New Hampshire’s iconic Old Man of the Mountain is complete, an organizer of the project says maintaining it and keeping alive the memory of the fallen granite profile will be paramount.

AP

Gas prices down slightly in northern New England

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gas prices have dropped slightly in northern New England during the last week.

News

Burlington property taxpayers can no longer defer payments

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Monday is the deadline to have your yearly property taxes paid.