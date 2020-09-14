Advertisement

USPS sends vote-by-mail postcard to households

Election Day is Nov. 3
The mailing comes in the aftermath of questions about whether the agency was up to the task and questions from the White House about the validity of mail-in and absentee voting systems in various states.
The mailing comes in the aftermath of questions about whether the agency was up to the task and questions from the White House about the validity of mail-in and absentee voting systems in various states.(Source: USPS)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The U.S. Postal Service is out with voting advice seven weeks ahead of the Nov. 3 election. It’s advice that’s prompted a lawsuit in at least one state.

“If you plan to vote by mail, plan ahead,” says a postcard being sent to postal customers nationally.

The information on the card directs the public to the USPS election mail website.

The postcard starts with a pledge.

“If you vote by mail, we’re committed to providing you a secure, effective way to deliver your ballot,” it says.

The mailing gives potential voters a checklist for making sure their vote gets counted:

Start today

  • Give yourself and election officials plenty of time to complete the process ahead of Nov. 3.

Rules and dates

  • These vary by state so contact your local election board.

Request mail-in or absentee ballot

  • Do this at least 15 days before the election.

Follow instructions

  • Check all the boxes. Sign where required. Add all necessary postage.

Get ballot in the mail

  • The USPS recommends you mail your ballot at least seven days before election day.

The postcard ends with a promise that leaves the final responsibility with the voter.

“We’re ready to deliver for you. Make sure you’re ready, too.”

The mailing comes in the aftermath of questions about whether the agency was up to the task and questions from the White House about the validity of mail-in and absentee voting systems in various states.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before both House and Senate committees last month on his management of the agency and changes his critics say will slow mail delivery.

In Colorado, delivery of the flyers has been halted.

A federal judge agreed with Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold that the postcards contain confusing information about the state’s mail-in voting system.

Mail-in ballots don’t have to be requested in the state. They’re automatically mailed to voters.

Coloradans also can choose to vote in person or drop their ballots in secure drop-boxes.

The Postal Service has asked the judge to reconsider his temporary restraining order stopping the mailings.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Big Ten vote expected on restarting football

Updated: moments ago
|
By CNN staff
Leaders of the member universities met over the weekend to discuss health and safety.

News

Burlington police officers denied service at popular eatery

Updated: moments ago
Tensions between demonstrators and police are now being felt in a popular Burlington restaurant after officers were denied service.

News

Navigating remote learning

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Navigating remote learning has its challenges. There have been structural changes since last school year to make improvements, but are kids getting the same education they would receive if they were back in the classroom?

National Politics

South Dakota agency: AG reported hitting deer, but hit man

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ravnsborg’s office has said he immediately called 911 after the accident.

AP

NH fall visitors encouraged to research, ‘Leave No Trace’

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire's Division of Travel and Tourism Development is emphasizing that visitors to the state this fall “Know Before You Go" online with regard to coronavirus-related requirements and restrictions.

Latest News

National

Oracle and TikTok struck a deal. What it is, none will say

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
TikTok, which says it has about 700 million globally, is known for its fun, goofy videos of dancing, lip-syncing, pranks and jokes.

News

Burlington police officers denied service at popular eatery

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Darren Perron
Tensions between demonstrators and police are now being felt beyond the protests after officers were denied service at a popular Burlington eatery. Our Darren Perron has reaction from the police department and the restaurant.

National

Rochester police chief out in fallout over Prude death

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Rochester's mayor has fired the police chief and suspended her top lawyer and communications director.

News

Vermont agritourism moves online

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Céline McArthur
The UVM Extension had to postpone an international workshop that hundreds of experts were expected to attend. Instead, it is hosting a virtual series of conversations with farmers from around the world. Our Celine McArthur found out more.

News

Vermont agritourism moves online

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Vermont agritourism moves online

News

Preparing to pick up for the fall season

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Church Street Marketplace had a difficult summer with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting foot traffic on the brick road, but local businesses are making plans for a booming fall season.