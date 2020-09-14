Advertisement

Vermont agritourism moves online

By Céline McArthur
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont agritourism is going digital.

The UVM Extension had to postpone its first international workshop until next August. Hundreds of experts were expected to attend. So, instead, it is hosting a virtual series of conversations with farmers from around the world.

UVM Extension Professor Lisa Chase says Vermont’s working landscape is essential for both Vermont’s rural and urban areas, and many people aren’t able to have those experiences where they live.

“Supporting farms and connecting farms with communities so that people really understand where their food comes from and what’s behind agricultural production is such an important part of Vermont and such a gift to the people who come visit Vermont,” Chase said.

Watch the video for Celine McArthur’s full conversation with Lisa Chase.

